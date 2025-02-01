Lake Chad governors’ chart course for regional stability, development

Governors of the Lake Chad Basin region on Friday concluded the 5th forum, promising to consolidate efforts on peace-building for sustainable development.

By Ahmed Abba

Governors of the Lake Chad Basin region on Friday concluded the 5th forum, promising to consolidate efforts on peacebuilding for sustainable development.

The Governors’ position is contained in a communique read by Gen. Ibrahim Bagadoma, Governor, Diffa Region,the Republic of Niger, at end of the three-day meeting in Maiduguri, Borno.

The meeting had as theme: “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting witnessed robust participation from regional leaders and international partners.

The forum, convened by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and hosted by the Yobe Government, brought together Governors from Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

Others included representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), traditional rulers, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and international partners.

The governors commended the progress made under the Regional Strategy for Stabilisation, Recovery, and Resilience (RS SRR) and called for its continued implementation.

They urged the LCBC Council of Ministers and the AU Peace and Security Council to endorse the adjusted RS SRR, while also seeking increased private sector engagement and funding.

The governors acknowledged the crucial role of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in combating terrorism and pledged to strengthen its capacity.

They reiterated their commitment to eliminating Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other terrorist groups.

The communique also highlighted the need for a regional policy on transitional justice and community-based reconciliation and reintegration.

Addressing the humanitarian challenges, the forum expressed concern over the impact of climate change, unemployment, and economic hardship.

They stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

The governors called for the resumption of donor support for Niger’s National Window of the Regional Stabilization Facility.

Key resolutions from the forum included commitments to strengthening the MNJTF and cross-border security, neutralizing all non-state armed groups, combating illicit trade and drug trafficking, scaling up climate resilience initiatives.

Others included strengthening collaboration with traditional rulers and civil society, facilitating cross-border trade and infrastructure development.

The governors expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and the people of Nigeria for their hospitality even as they acknowledged the contributions of the AUC, UNDP, and other partners.

NAN also reports that the next meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum is scheduled to take place in Niger Republic in 2026. (NAN)