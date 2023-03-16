Lai Mohammed inaugurates N9bn electricity project in home town

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Thursday performed the ground breaking of a 60MVA, 132/33kV transmission sub-station in his home town, Oro, Kwara.

The project, with 5km turn-in-turn-out Offa-Omu-Aran 132kV double circuit transmission lines, was awarded by the Federal Government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The project was awarded in the sum of N3 billion local content and 8 million dollar (about N6 billion) foreign exchange.

Mohammed described the occasion as momentous for the Oro community, considering the expected positive fallouts of the project.

He said the project, approved by the Federal Executive Council on Dec. 21, 2022, would be a game changer in the economic and industrial transformation of the community when completed,

“It will transform for the better the lives of the people of Oro in particular and the entire Irepodun Local Government in general.

“The project will lead to improved power supply to Oro and its environs, boost economic activities in these areas, especially for artisans and small and medium scale businesses.

‘It will also enhance the social development of the people,” he said.

Mohammed admonished his kinsmen to see the project as their own and jealously protect it.

Specifically, he charged them not to disturb the contractor under any guise so that he could deliver the work within the stipulated time.

The minister said that all hands must be on deck to provide all the necessary support for the quick completion of the job.

He specifically appreciated the Aro family in the community for donating the land which the project was being constructed without collecting any money from anyone.

Dr Sule Abdulaziz, the Managing Director of TCN said the project was in line with his organisation’s mandate of making reliable and quality electricity available to the Discos for distribution to their customers.

He said the project was designed to provide additional electricity supply from 8 megawatts to 48 megawatts to the area.

Abdulaziz said the project when completed would help to accelerate the socio-economic development of the Oro community and the Irepodun Local Government Area in general.

He said that the project contractor who was given 24 months for its completion had assured that it would be delivered in 18 months, instead, with the cooperation of the community members.

Speaking on behalf of the Oro Council of Chiefs and the entire members of the community Prof. Bode Bojuwoye thanked the Federal Government for approving the project and the minister for facilitating it.

Bojuwoye, the National President of Oro Community Union said the minister had written his name in gold in the annal of history of the community for bringing many developmental projects to the community.

He appreciated the minister for facilitating the project for tarring the intra-city roads in Oro as well as the ICT Centres at Oro Grammar School and Offa Grammar School.

Bojuwoye also thanked Mohammed for facilitating the construction of modern hospitals at Oro and Igbaja.

He assured that the community would give the necessary support to the contractor to ensure timely completion of the project. (NAN)