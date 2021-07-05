Lai Mohammed funded Kwara Assembly members’ election – Fin Sec

The Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Mr Mohammed Tajudeen, on Monday declared that Alhaji Lai Mohammed funded the election of 26 members of the state House of Assembly in 2019.

Tajudeen told newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin that it was not true that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq funded the elections of the legislators.

According to him, it was Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, that actually funded the elections of the 26 members in 2019.

Tajudeen was reacting to claims by some of the lawmakers on Sunday that they were sponsored by AbdulRazaq and not Mohammed.

“Yesterday, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly addressed a press conference to debunk the claim that their elections was funded by Alhaji Lai Mohammed to the tune of N500,000 each.

“In their statement, they confirmed the receipt of the sum of N500,000, but mischievously claimed that the money was from the national secretariat

.

“As custodians of the party accounts, we want to restate that the said money was released to them by Alhaji Lai Mohammed and transferred to them through the party account,” he added.

According to him, in a bid to satisfy their pay master and in desperation for second term tickets, they are in self denial.

“They were informed about the source of the money and they individually sent acknowledgements to the Hon. Minister to appreciate his kind gesture of support.

“Indeed, all the logistics and funding for their general election was provided by the Hon. Minister.

“How else could they have won an election that the Governor had publicly declared that he didn’t give the party a kobo to prosecute?,” he asked.

Tajudeen noted that the lawmakers were incapable of saying the truth because of the largese they get from “oga” and the fear of losing illusory second term tickets.

He added they should at least have a sense of history and remember posterity as the greatest judge. (NAN)

