Lai Mohammed commiserates with Olomu over death of ex-NAN Acting MD

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has commiserated with the traditional ruler and people of Omu-Aran in Kwara over the death of Chief Jide Adebayo.

Adebayo was a former Executive Director and Acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as well as the Eesa of Omu-Aran (Prime Minister).

He died on Nov. 4 in a Lagos hospital at the age of 66.

The minister, who was at the palace of Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, expressed sadness over the death of Adebayo who he described as “a friend and associate.”

He said: “When Adebayo retired from NAN, the community called him to service and he served the community very faithfully.

“As Eesa, he was never far away from us and he was like the barometer with which we were able to measure the pulse of the people of Kwara because he followed the politics of the state.

“The late Eesa was a grassroots person and served as a sounding board for us on one hand and on the other hand a megaphone who used his journalism background to explain policies, projects and programmes of government to the people of Kwara State.

“We will miss him both in his traditional capacity and personal capacity as a friend.”

The minister used the opportunity of the visit to assure the Olomu of his commitment to upgrading some township roads which he facilitated to Omu-Aran as well as help tackle ecological issues in the community

“We are going to get more details of these from the Kabiyesi and generally on issues that will attract Federal Government attention and intervention in the community,” he said.

While thanking the minister and his entourage for the visit, the Olomu said Adebayo was very close to him and the community benefitted from his wealth of knowledge.

“The late Eesa’s level of understanding was exceptional and could not be compared. He was an embodiment of talent.

“With his support and intervention the community made a lot of progress. We are all saddened by his death but in all things we should give thanks to God,” he said.

The traditional ruler also thanked the minister for facilitating some projects to the community and particularly appealed for the upgrade of the road leading to the palace.

He also appreciated the minister for facilitating the appointment of “a son of Omu-Aran,” Mohammed Abioye, as the High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan.

NAN reports that the minister also visited the wife of the deceased, Ifedun, at the family house in Omu-Aran to commiserate with her and other members of the family.(NAN)

