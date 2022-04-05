Lai Mohammed begs defecting Kwara APC members to reconsider stand

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has appealed to some of his supporters in the APC in Kwara who allegedly left the party to reconsider their stand.



This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister implored the supporters who allegedly defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to have a rethink and return to their natural habitat.

He said notwithstanding the fact that the supporters were genuinely aggrieved because of the way and manner they had been treated in the state, leaving the party was not the solution.

Mohammed said that the supporters were badly treated in spite of their immeasurable contributions to the massive victory of the party in the state in 2019, which led to the emergence of the governor.

“We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections,” he said.

Mohammed said for his part as a founding member of the APC, someone who had toiled endlessly to build the party and worked with stakeholders to deliver Kwara State to the APC, leaving the party is not an option.

“I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no intention of leaving the party.

“All through my political career, I have always remained loyal to any party in which I have found myself.

“That is not about to change now. I want to use this opportunity to once again call on the leadership of our party to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of our party in Kwara to contemplate leaving the party,” he said. (NAN)

