Lai Mohammed bags international advocacy job

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

Ballard Partners, an international governmental affairs firms has appointed Alhaji Lai Mohammed, immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, as Managing Partner of its first office in Africa.

In a statement issued by the firm and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Mohammed is to serve as Managing Partner of its newly opened Abuja office and its satellite office in Lagos.

With its headquarters in Washington, Ballard Partners specialises in all aspects of governmental and public affairs, including legislative and executive agency advocacy.

In the statement, Brian Ballard, the firm’s President and founder said they were opening their first African office in Nigeria to expand the firm’s international footprint to three continents.

He said the opening of the office, pwould also help in building upon the important work they had done on behalf of African nations and companies in Africa and the U.S.

On the choice of the former minister, Ballard said that Mohammed “has a long record of public service and is one of the most respected officials in the country.

Adding that “his outstanding reputation and exceptional experience will be invaluable to our firm”.

Ballard recalled that since the advent of Nigeria’s fourth republic in 1999, Mohammed played key roles in the political life of his country as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos.

He added that Mohammed was also the National Spokesperson for the Opposition for over a decade (2005-2015) and a candidate for the Governorship of Kwara State in the 2003 General Elections.

The statement also reflected the former Minister’s happiness in accepting the international job.

“I am very pleased to join Ballard Partners and to open the firm’s first office in Africa,”

“Ballard Partners has an impeccable reputation internationally and is well known for its success representing African countries and American firms in Africa.

The opportunities in Nigeria are substantial and I look forward to helping the firm’s clients achieve their objectives,” Mohammed was quoted as saying.

Born in Oro, Kwara state, Mohammed graduated with second class upper honors with dual degrees in modern European languages (majoring in French) and law.

He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1986.

The former Minister has also been awarded several diplomas in different parts of the world including Diplomes d’Etudes Francaise 3ieme Degree in both Dakar, Senegal and Vichy France. (NAN)