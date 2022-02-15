Lagos women prepare to dance for health

By Esenvosa Izah

No fewer than 1,000 women in Lagos State are set to participate in the third edition of the Lagos Women Dance, an initiative aimed at improving the health, lifestyle and well-being of women through dance.

The Convener, Mrs Angela Tony-Iji, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the initiative was in realisation that stress was a common challenge to modern women worldwide.

Tony-Iji said that the event would also provide networking opportunities for participating women in commemoration of the International Women’s Day marked annually on March 8.

According to her, the 2022 edition of Lagos Women Dance will hold on March 12 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

“Women working in different sectors and organisations have to deal with stress to boost employee overall performance and quality of work.

“Also, absenteeism due to anxiety, emotional disorder, work life imbalance, depression and other forms of ailment including frequent headaches, obesity and cardiac arrest, will be reduced.

“Research has shown that dance, especially health and fitness dance, boosts one’s ability to live healthy as one ages.

“It is in this regard that this event is put together as a yearly programme to provide a platform for women in Lagos to come together to promote healthy living through dance,” she said.

The convener said that the 2022 edition would have the theme, “Stress Out: Entertainment Meets Health; Dance for Health, Fun, Peace, Leisure”.

She said that dignitaries from government agencies were expected to be part of the event.

“Highlights of the fiesta will include, dance competition, fitness dance, dance drama, Zumba dance, dancerapy, stress management talk, cultural dance, Indian dance, freebies and raffle draw. (NAN)

