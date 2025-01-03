Lagos Water Corporation promises better services in 2025

The Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC) has assured residents of better potable water in 2025.

It also announced a significant increase in production from its waterworks.

The LSWC Managing Director, Mr Mukhtaar Tijani, gave the assurance in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Tijani said that the increase in production of water was from the Iju and Adiyan water works.

“I am pleased to announce a significant increase in water production from Iju and Adiyan Waterworks.

“This development underscores the corporation’s commitment to providing improved and reliable water supply to residents across Lagos State,” he said.

While reacting to the surge in water supply, the high-pressure bursts which was reported along the Maryland-Ikorodu axis, he said it was due to stolen fittings.

“Investigations revealed that the bursts were caused by stolen fittings, which exposed the pipe flow line and allowed water to escape to the surface.

“This factor significantly impacted the integrity of the water pipelines in the area.

“Immediate actions were taken to stop the leaks, while production at the Iju and Adiyan waterworks was temporarily halted to prevent further damage and ensure public safety.

“As we continue to enhance water production across the state, residents may notice instances of leakages,” he said.

He added that these occurrences were expected as it was part of the ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

“We assure the public that they will be promptly addressed,” Tijani said.

He urged residents to report any leak or burst immediately to the LSWC through the following helplines:0704 597 3012, 0704 597 3013, 0703 320 7647 and 0703 326 1974. (NAN)