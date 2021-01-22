Lagos Varsity Christian Alumni Fellowship to hold Extraordinary AGM

The Lagos Varsity Christian Alumni Fellowship (LVCAF) says will hold an Extraordinary Annual General Membership Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, to seek approval for the appointment of an auditor and election of a female into its Board of Trustees (BOT). The Publicity Secretary, LVCAF, Bemigho Awala, said in a statement in Lagos that the AGM which would hold at 5 p.m., would seek to ratify a number of issues concerning the body.

“The purpose of the meeting is two-pronged; first is to seek members’ approval for the appointment of an auditor and secondly, the election of a female member to it’s Board of Trustees (BOT). “These actions are been taken in accordance with the Fellowship’s constitution and in compliance with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) requirements. “The meeting which will be held virtually via Zoom is expected to enable the Fellowship to comply with CAC requirements for audited financial reporting on annual basis and fill the vacancy in the BOT,” he said.

Awala added: “The LVCAF is a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO), established in the mid-70s and comprises of individuals who attended the Lagos Varsity Christian Union at the University of Lagos, Akoka. “The Alumni Fellowship has over 1,000 members who are domiciled across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. “The Fellowship had on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, conducted an election that saw the emergence of a new Executive Committee (Exco) that will run its affairs for the next two years.”

Others Brother John Oluleye, an experienced Engineer, who served as the immediate past General Secretary was elected as President. He was elected to the Exco alongside Sister Buchi Utah, Vice-President. “Brother Lanre Ajanaku, Vice-President (Diaspora); Brother Kunle Ajijola, General Secretary; Sister Sharon Aderonke Adepoju, Assistant General Secretary; Sister Bidemi Adelaja, Welfare Secretary.

“Brother Gbenga Osofisan, Financial Secretary; Gregory Arheghan, Project Secretary; Sister Tochi Nwosu, Treasurer; Brother Akinwunmi Akowonjo, Liaison Secretary and Brother Bemigho Awala elected as the Publicity Secretary,” he said. (NAN)