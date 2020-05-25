Lagos tops as NCDC confirms 313 new COVID-19 cases

Share the news













NCDC has confirmed 313 Covid-19 cases in Nigeria Sunday night.

According to the centre’s twitter handle, Lagos recorded 148 fresh cases for the day making it again, the highest.

The FCT recorded 36 new cases Sunday.Nigeria’s total figure rose to 7839, the NCDC said.

See the tweet below:

313 new cases of #COVID19;

148-Lagos

36-FCT

27-Rivers

19-Edo

13-Kano

12-Ogun

11-Ebonyi

8-Nasarawa

8-Delta

7-Oyo

6- Plateau

5-Kaduna

4-Kwara

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Bayelsa

2-Niger

1-Anambra

7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2263

Deaths: 226 https://t.co/9xnlCpT902

Related