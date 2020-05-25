Lagos tops as NCDC confirms 313 new COVID-19 cases

NCDC has confirmed 313 Covid-19 cases in Nigeria Sunday night.
According to the centre’s twitter handle, Lagos recorded 148 fresh cases for the day making it again, the highest.
The FCT recorded 36 new cases Sunday.Nigeria’s total figure rose to 7839, the NCDC said.
See the tweet below:
313 new cases of #COVID19;
148-Lagos
36-FCT
27-Rivers
19-Edo
13-Kano
12-Ogun
11-Ebonyi
8-Nasarawa
8-Delta
7-Oyo
6- Plateau
5-Kaduna
4-Kwara
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Bayelsa
2-Niger
1-Anambra
7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2263
Deaths: 226 https://t.co/9xnlCpT902
