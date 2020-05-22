Lagos tops again as NCDC confirms 245 new COVID-19 cases

Once  more, Lagos has recorded the highest figures in the latest COVID-19 cases confirmed by NCDC  Friday night.

According to a tweet by NCDC,  245 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria.Out of the figure, Lagos recorded 131 cases followed by Jigawa which had 16 new  figures for the day.

See the table of Friday’s cases as tweeted by NCDC  below:

245 new cases of #COVID19;
131-Lagos
16-Jigawa
13-Ogun
12-Borno
9-Kaduna
9-Oyo
9-Rivers
9-Ebonyi
8-Kano
7-Kwara
5-Katsina
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Sokoto
2-Bauchi
2-Yobe
1-Anambra
1-Gombe
1-Niger
1-Ondo
1-Plateau
1-FCT
1-Bayelsa
7261 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2007
Deaths: 221


