Lagos tops again as NCDC confirms 245 new COVID-19 cases

Share the news













Once more, Lagos has recorded the highest figures in the latest COVID-19 cases confirmed by NCDC Friday night.

According to a tweet by NCDC, 245 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria.Out of the figure, Lagos recorded 131 cases followed by Jigawa which had 16 new figures for the day.

See the table of Friday’s cases as tweeted by NCDC below:

245 new cases of #COVID19;

131-Lagos

16-Jigawa

13-Ogun

12-Borno

9-Kaduna

9-Oyo

9-Rivers

9-Ebonyi

8-Kano

7-Kwara

5-Katsina

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Sokoto

2-Bauchi

2-Yobe

1-Anambra

1-Gombe

1-Niger

1-Ondo

1-Plateau

1-FCT

1-Bayelsa

7261 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2007

Deaths: 221

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.