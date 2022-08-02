Lagos to partner private sectors on solutions to climate change

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government says it will collaborate with the private sectors, development partners and donor organisations, to find solutions and ways to better adapt to climate impact.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the Lagos State 9th International Climate Change Summit, held on Tuesday at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, he said that this would be done with special emphasis on protecting women, children and people with disabilities.

The summit which was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources had the theme: “Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State Development: Investment Opportunities and Trade – offs”.

According to the governor, government was also updating its development plan, to incorporate climate adaptation and mitigation components in each sector.

He added that government had also developed the Lagos Climate Action Plan, to mitigate and combat climate change

.

“The summit avails government and the private sector the opportunity to speak on various issues mitigating against the environment.

“Climate Change which is the most pressing effect on the environment, reflects the variations in the average daily weather conditions such as temperature, humidity, rainfall and sunshine of a location over an extended period.

“It also threatens the social and economic growth in sectors dependent on climatic conditions.

“To this end, the Lagos State Government in its proactive measure is setting the pace to tackle the issues of climate change with its action plan,” the governor said

Sanwo-Olu explained that Lagos state being 2 meters below sea level, the launching of the Lagos Climate Action Plan: the second five-year plan, covering 2020 – 2025 had started to deliver great and impactful rewards.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said that there was the need for government and stakeholders to accelerate development and adoption of innovative climate technologies.

According to him, this will help the present and future generations to have a place to call home.

Bello said that business models and financial mechanisms to support economic growth should also be considered.

He said that it had become necessary for all to embark on deliberate and consistently make efforts to combat climate change crisis.

The commissioner, therefore, called for collaborations with private sectors to maximise the inherent benefits of climate action.

Bello said: “Climate Actions require significant investment and it is a known fact that the economic cost of climate change far exceeds the cost of action.

“Climate change is not just a political or scientific issue, it is something that affects each and every one of us.

“Now is the time to act, together we can make a difference.” (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

