Lagos to reopen Mosques, Churches from 19, 21 – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state government has reviewed some COVID-19 protocols, including the reopening of Mosques and Churches, beginning from 19th June.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday, said the relaxation of the measure would be conditioned.

“Dear Lagosians, we have completed an extended first phase and now, we are entering the second phase of our easing of the lockdown, in line with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and NCDC protocols on ease of lockdown.

“From 14 days’ time, precisely from June 19 for our Muslim worshippers and from June 21 for our Christian worshippers; we will be allowing all of our religious bodies to open at a maximum of 40 per cent of their capacity and we will be working with them as expected,” the governor stated.

He maintained that worship centres with large crowds would be allowed 500 worshippers per session.

Sanwo-Olu further explained that only Friday and Sunday services, would for now be allowed allowed, with other regular services, including night vigils, to be put on hold.

“As we all know, mass gathering during COVID-19 pandemic can be of serious public health consequences and there are documented evidence that mass gathering can increase the spread of this virus,” he stated.

The governor noted that the PTF had on Monday released a set of guidelines to further ease the lockdown but asked the state governments to build on the foundational guidelines issued and implement them to existing local realities.

According to him, hotels and other hospitality businesses could reopen, while restaurants outside hotels were permitted to open for takeaway services only.

“We have now granted offices and private businesses (excluding the prohibited one); all of our organised private sector and manufacturing concerns will now operate and open from 7am-6pm.

“There is a strategy to encourage them run shifts and other flexible hours within their facilities,” Sanwo-Olu further stated, adding that all banks can now begin full operation.

