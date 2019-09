Lagos to introduce new policy on Okada – Sanwo-Olu

#TrackNigeria: The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has said that new policies that will regulate the operations of Okada in the state are underway.

The Governor made this revelation on Friday while giving an account of his stewardship in the first 100 days in office at De Blue Roof of Lagos Television in Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The event, which had in attendance artisans, businessmen and women, politicians, as well as residents of the State provided an opportunity for the Governor to enumerate some of the achievements of his administration in 100 days.

Speaking on public transportation and safety, the Governor said: “It has become imperative for us as a government to map out new policies that would guide how okada riders operate in Lagos State. This would further stem the tide of accidents and indiscriminate use of okadas on Lagos roads.

“When these are eventually put in place, we expect strict compliance from all concerned in our quest to achieving a greater Lagos for all, in line with our ‘THEMES’ policy trust.”

“After taking oath of office, our resolve towards achieving a greater Lagos was made known through our six policy areas. We remain committed to a Lagos where there would be Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; a Lagos of 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance urging all to contribute their quota to make these a reality.”

“Within 24hours in office, I signed my First Executive Order on Sanitation and Traffic Management, LASTMA now operates two daily shifts to ease the free flow of traffic in the State. I have also visited the Apapa corridor four times in the last 100 days. As a government, we are not one for excuses,” Sanwo-Olu further said.

Sanwo-Olu also enumerated other giant strides such as the commissioning of the Dr. Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park in Oregun, commissioning of 120 patrol vehicles and 35 patrol motorcycles and prompt payment of pensions to retirees by the Lagos State Pension Commission.

Other accomplishments, according to Sanwo-Olu are, rehabilitation of roads across the state including the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, commencement of abandoned Pen Cinema Bridge and Isawo Road in Ikorodu, launch of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund(LSETF) W-Initiative in collaboration with Access Bank to empower women entrepreneurs and business start-ups.

In the education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed to the administration’s commissioning of a block of 14 classrooms donated to the State government by RCCG Faith Tabernacle of David Parish, Ajah, as part of the administration’s gains in PPP model of governance with all segments of the society for the progress of the state.

Going forward, the governor revealed plans to establish a Lagos Metropolitan Fibre Optics station to boost the provision of internet facilities in the state, just as he hopes to work assiduously to make the Lagos State School feeding programme a reality.

Speaking further, the Governor said that the Lekki-Ikoyi toll plaza would soon be cashless.

He said: “The Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Bridge would become cashless in the next couple of weeks to ease traffic on that corridor and have less human contact as possible.

Moreso, the Governor promised to tackle the challenge of energy head on if his vision to make Lagos a 21st Century economy is to become a reality.

“In this regard, we are holding talks with DISCOs in the state, with a view to providing 20,000metres for the use of Lagosians. We also plan to replicate the Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens in Surulere, Sangotedo, Ajara-Badagry and Epe in order to make our people home owners.”

In his welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso stated that in just 100 days, Lagosians can attest to the fact that the combination of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, remains a formdable one, hence, their ability to lead the people to the Lagos of their dreams is clearly not in doubt.

He said: “In the last 100 days, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned various projects for the well-being of Lagosians such as the Maternal and Child Care Centre in Eti-Osa and the launch of the Lagos Blue box programme just mention a few.

Dignitaries in attendance include the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor ably represented by his wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Sherifat Folasade Jaji; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu I; Chief Judge of Lagos, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, among other dignitaries.