Mr Moyisore Adebanjo, the newly appointed board member of the Lagos Tennis Association , says creating standard playing courts for the public in the three senatorial districts across the state will take the game to the next level.

Adebanjo, also an aspirant to the Onigbongbo Local Council Chairmanship position, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that his appointment into the board is a dream fulfilled and the beginning of greater things to come.

According to him, the appointment which was conveyed to him through a letter signed on behalf of the Director-General (D-G) of the State Sports Commission, has created an additional opportunity for him to further reach out to the youth.

He added that he would explore more ways of creating an enabling environment that would propel the youth to a better future.

”I just received a letter signed on behalf of the Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, appointing me into the state tennis board in recognition of my integrity, personal pedigree, selfless service and past records of impressive performance.

”I must say that this came to me as a big, and a pleasant surprise to me. It is a dream fulfilled and a step in the right direction for the game of tennis.

” It is also safe to state that I will at least ensure we make available standard playing courts for the public across all our senatorial districts.

”I wish to also state that this is an additional responsibility for me to up the level of wins for the game, attract more funding and increase the level of participation in the state,” he said

.

The council chairmanship aspirant added that he would join hands with other members of the board to boost the activities of the sport and ensure players are raised to stardom.

NAN reports that Adebanjo, a graduate of Human Kinetics from the University of Lagos, is a co-founder, Ignite Initiative, a social enterprise support organisation. (NAN)

