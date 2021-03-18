Lagos to get standard playing courts across senatorial districts ——- Adebanjo

March 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Mr Moyisore Adebanjo,  the newly appointed board member of  the Lagos Tennis Association , says creating standard playing courts public in the three districts across the state will take the game to the next level.

Adebanjo, also an  aspirant to the Onigbongbo  Local Council Chairmanship position,  told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Lagos that  his into the board is a dream fulfilled and the beginning of greater things to come.

According to him,  the which was conveyed to him through  a letter on behalf of the Director-General (D-G) of the State Sports Commission,  has created an additional opportunity  for him to further reach out to the youth.

He added that he would explore more ways of creating  an enabling environment that would  propel the youth to a better future.

”I just received a letter on behalf of the Director-General, Sports Commission,  appointing me into the state tennis board in recognition of my integrity, personal pedigree, selfless service and past records of impressive performance.

 ”I must say that this came to me as a big, and a pleasant surprise to me.  It is a dream fulfilled and a step in the right direction game of tennis.

” It is also safe to state that I will at least  ensure  we make available standard playing courts public across all our districts.

 ”I wish to also state that this is an additional responsibility for me to up the level of wins for the game,  attract more and increase the level of participation in the state,” he  said

.

The council chairmanship aspirant added that he would join hands  with other members of the board to boost  the activities of the sport and ensure players are raised to stardom.

NAN reports that Adebanjo, a graduate of Human Kinetics from the  University of Lagos,  is a co-founder, Ignite Initiative, a social enterprise organisation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,