The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it would install 20,000 prepaid energy meters to five low-income communities in the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote made this known in Ikeja during the year 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the second year anniversary of the present administration in the state.

Odusote said that the prepaid meters would be deployed before the end of the year.



”The governor has approved procurement and installation of 20,000 Prepaid Energy Meters for targeted low-income communities in Lagos State, as a way of improving electricity supply in the affected communities.

”Approval was expanded to enable funds to be utilised to catalyze full metering across the state via collaborations with Electricity Distribution Companies in Lagos and a leading smart metering solution company, ElSewedy Electric.

”We have identified five communities that we will start to rollout. The communities are in Isale Eko, Surulere, Alimosho, Agege and Mushin.



”We will start from those communities, we have started work on evaluation of their needs, because their needs are not related to just prepaid meters alone.

“Once we finish with the evaluation, we will come out with the roadmap to roll out,” he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is leveraging and building local capabilities and manpower to drive the future of energy in the state.

The commissioner said that the ministry unveiled the Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon for the local design and production of affordable meters to increase meter penetration in the state leveraging local capacity towards improving electricity distribution and monitoring.



He said that after the hackathon, affordable metering solutions were selected and work was ongoing with the shortlisted team on prototype design.

Odusote said the Lagos Energy Academy successfully trained participants of its smart electrical engineering in partnership with Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.



He said that 60 per cent of the participants successfully secured local and international employment placements

”The ministry, through the Lagos State Electricity Board, is seeking to reposition the Lagos Energy Academy as an internationally accredited vocational/technical institution.

”The state is also currently exploring potential partnerships with industry players to fund, manage and grow the Lagos Energy Academy,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

