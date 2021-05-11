Lagos to deploy 20,000 prepaid meters to 5 communities – Commissioner

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



  State Government on Tuesday said it install 20,000 prepaid energy meters to five low-income communities in state.
Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote made known in Ikeja during the year 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the second year anniversary the present administration in the state.
Odusote said that the prepaid meters be deployed before the end the year.


”The governor has approved procurement and installation 20,000 Prepaid Energy Meters for targeted low-income communities in State, as a way of improving electricity supply in the affected communities.
”Approval was expanded to enable to be utilised to catalyze full metering across the state via collaborations with Electricity Distribution Companies in and a leading smart metering solution , ElSewedy Electric.
”We have identified five communities that we will start to rollout. The communities are in Isale Eko, Surulere, Alimosho, Agege and Mushin.


”We will start from those communities, we have started on evaluation of their needs, because their needs are related to just prepaid meters alone.
“Once we finish with the evaluation, we will come out with the roadmap to roll out,” he said.
According to him, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is leveraging and building capabilities and manpower to drive the future of energy in the state.
The commissioner said that the ministry unveiled the Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon for the design and production of affordable meters to increase meter penetration in the state leveraging capacity towards improving electricity distribution and monitoring.

He said that after the hackathon, affordable metering solutions were selected and was ongoing with the shortlisted team on prototype design.
Odusote said the Lagos Energy Academy successfully trained participants of its smart electrical engineering in partnership with Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.


He said that 60 per cent of the participants successfully secured and international employment placements
”The ministry, through the Lagos State Electricity Board, is seeking to reposition the Lagos Energy Academy as an internationally accredited vocational/technical institution.
”The state is also currently exploring potential partnerships with industry players to fund, and grow the Lagos Energy Academy,” the commissioner said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,