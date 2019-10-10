Lagos teacher docked for allegedly aiding student write WAEC

A 40- year-old teacher, Charles Adetunji, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly aiding a student to write her West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC).

Adetunji, who resides at No. 7, Oyewole St., Abule Egba, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and examination malpractice, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 16 at Meiran Community Junior High School , Meiran, Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendant assisted a teeange girl to solve all the questions on Literature in English during WAEC by sending the answers to her mobile phone.

“The examiner caught the girl using her phone, when it was checked the answers to the questions were there; when she was asked , she said the defendant sent them to her,” he said.

Emuerhi said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for mention. (NAN).