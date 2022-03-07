Lagos SWAN urges FG to immortalise Fabio Lanipekun

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter, has urged the Federal Government (FG)to immortalise the doyen of Sportscasting in Nigeria, late Fabio Lanipekun.

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr Debo Oshundun, made the appeal in a statement after the demise of the highly revered journalist on Sunday, March 6.

According to Oshundun, late Fabio Lanipekun’s feat in sports writing and development in Nigeria deserves commendations and needed to be accorded every respect.

“He was an hero who should be honoured even in death.

“We appeal to both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government to immortalise the late Fabio Lanipekun, just as they did with ace commentators, late Ishola Folorunsho, and late Ernest Okonkwo.

“Some sections of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos were named after them.

”Despite dropping his pen at the ripe age of 80, the late veteran sport journalist’s contributions and advice will be missed in the pen-pushing profession.

“Pa Fabio Lanipekun was one of those we used to run to for advice and now that he’s gone, we are going to miss him deeply.

“He left a big shoe that will be very difficult for anybody to step into.

“However, we pray for the repose of his soul and also pray for the family at this difficult time,” Oshundun said.

Fabio Lanipekun died on Sunday four days after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

Fabio Lanipekun’s death came just a week after another iconic sports journalist, Sunny Emmanuel Ojagbaese, died in the United States at 71 after a brief illness. (NAN)

