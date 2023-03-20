Lagos SWAN congratulates Sanwo-Olu on his re-election

By Olanrewaju Akojede

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN), on Monday congratulated its patron, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose re-election was officially confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the wee hours of Monday, March 20.

In a congratulatory message to the Governor, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, said Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s resounding victory at the polls is a confirmation his sterling stewardship.

“Gov Sanwo-Olu has a mandate to continue building a greater Lagos,” he said.

Oshundun commended Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to sports infrastructure, courtesy of the construction of new sports facilities across Lagos.

“These include facilities such as Mobolaji Johnson Arena, rehabilitation of existing ones – Agege and Teslim Balogun stadia, and the provision of platforms for young people to develop their talents.

“His Excellency has supported human development, rewarded retired and active athletes which underscores the priority given to a reward system that leaves nobody behind.

“As a lover of grassroots programmes, he has aided the development of budding talents through the Lagos State Sports Summer Camps while also partnering with individual and international organisations to host international events while also drives tourism.

“The renewed mandate for another term of four years is a testament to the achievements recorded in Lagos state and a call to service,” he said.

Oshundun added: “In Nigeria today, Lagos leads while others follow.

“The next four years should be to consolidate on achievements recorded in the first term to consolidate the state’s position,” he said. (NAN)