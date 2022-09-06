Lagos SUBEB calls for concerted efforts to reposition education

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders to reposition the education sector and take it to greater heights.

Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, Chairman , LASUBEB , made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

He said it was only through collaborations and collective efforts pf everyone that the future of education could be secured and the common goal of the sector would be realised.

Alawiye-King said:”the future of education belongs to everyone of us, we must be able to collaborate and cooporate with one another to make the dream of a better sector a reality.

“This collective efforts will go a long way to help address present challenges in the sector and ,to a reasonable extent,curb issues that may arise in the future.

The LASUBEB Chairman said primary and secondary schools are very important in developing tertiary nstitutions and therefore must be given priority attention.

According to him, education is the future and that state government is investing massively in the sector through various programmes in public schools to further uplift the sector.

“One of the programmes Gov. Sanwo-Olu launched is EKOEXCEL designed to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor as well as upscale teachers’ leveraging technology.

“So far, over 12,000 headteachers and teachers have been moved from analogue to digital teaching, using tablets and updated curriculums.

“Also over 14,000 primary school teachers from 1,009 public primary schools have been captured under the scheme.

“The education reform programme has also recorded remarkable gains in enhancing the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (e-Learning) in Lagos state primary schools,” he added.

Alawiye-King said that the intervention had also enhanced uniformity and strict adherence to the curriculum “with teachers’ tablets preloaded with lessons and contents that had been effectively monitored for standardisation across the state,” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

