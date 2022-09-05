Lagos State’s Commissioner for Physical Planning resigns

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako has resigned his appointment.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy who announced Salako’s resignation in Ikeja on Monday did not state the reason for his resignation.

He stated, however, that the commissioner’s resignation was a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies.

He added that Gov. Sanwo-Olu accepted the commissioner’s resignation, thanked him for his services to the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.

“The governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are,’’ Omotoso stressed. (NAN)

