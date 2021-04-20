Lagos state to hold LG poll in July

  Lagos State government says plans to its local government councils poll in July.
Retired Ayotunde Phillips, Chairman of Lagos State Independence Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.
Phillips said election into offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in all 20 local councils and 37 LCDAs in state would that day.


Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) charged with statutory of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election.

“The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon,” the LASIEC chairman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the tenure of the incumbents, who have in power since 2017, will expire in July.

The state Inter-Party Advisory (IPAC) had advised Gov. Babajide to set machinery in motion for the conduct local councils election.
The state IPAC Chairman, Mr James Adeshina spoke against the backdrop of insinuations that the state would not conduct elections in 2021 since there was no provision for such exercise in 2021 budget of the state.

He said that IPAC members would not support appointment of sole administrators or caretaker committees when the tenure of the incumbents expired. ()

