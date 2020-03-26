Lagos State still has highest number of confirmed COVID-19 in Nigeria- NCDC

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 44 cases.

Ihekweazu made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, while giving an update on COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, it is followed by Abuja with 12 cases, Ogun-three, while Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun and Rivers have one case each.

Ihekweazu said that most of the cases reported were from travellers who have just returned to the country.

“Other cases were from people who have come in contact with infected persons,” he said.

NAN recalls that some senior government officials had tested positive, while others have been in self-isolation.

The positive cases include the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Permanent Secretary, Mashi Abdulaziz Mashi, have tested negative to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID19).

Earlier, the NCDC had confirmed 14 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID19), as the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 65.

Ihekweazu had disclosed that the 14 new cases of COVID19, were confirmed from Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 14 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, and 12 in Lagos State.

“As at 7:35p.m, March 26, there are 65 confirmed cases, three discharged and one death of COVID19 pandemic in the country,” he said.

NCDC said that of the 14 cases, six were detected on a vessel, while three were returning travellers into Nigeria and one was a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

NAN reports that NCDC had launched a Coronavirus Service on WhatsApp.

The Coronavirus Information Service is a 24/7 automated ‘chatbot’ service.

It will provide Nigerians with answers to the most common questions on COVID-19, directly from the NCDC, across thematic areas such as public health advisories, frequently asked questions and myth busters.

This service allows for two-way conversations on WhatsApp.

The NCDC can send urgent and real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt in to the service, while Nigerians can also engage directly with an NCDC connect centre agent to share or get more information.

All WhatsApp users can access the free information by simply adding the number:+234-708-711-0839 to their phone contacts.

To get started, users can text any key word for example, “Hi” to the number through WhatsApp chat which prompts a list of options. (NAN)