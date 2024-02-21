Lagos State reiterates support to FASU Games hosts

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its support for the forthcoming Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) Games, which is to be co-hosted by University of Lagos (Unilag) and Lagos State University (LASU).

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and the VC of Unilag, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, represented Prof Lucian Chukwu, to the State House, Marina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Nigeria last hosted the African University Games in 2004 in Bauchi State.

Sanwo-Olu said he was humbled that both his alma mata and his visitor university were involved.

“The VC of LASU already prompted this conversation couple of weeks ago about FASU. I understand and I know what the responsibility will be.

“ There’s a need for us to support as a government, but we won’t leave it for the state government alone: there are other would-be identified stakeholders.

“Sports is one of the verticals that truly help develop both the cognitive and physical development of citizens.

“We will raise the bar and tell them this is how it’s done ” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said sports remained one of the unifying tools that promote peace and unity in Nigeria and Africa.

“We also can see what sports did to us as a nation during the just concluded tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire.

“I think we need to begin to have a convergence as Nigerians and as Africans; there has to be a unifier, sports will be an enabler of unity and peace,”he said.

The governor also called on organised private sector to take advantage of the convergence of African nations and utilise it as a marketing tool.

“We can use sports to as a means to engage consumers as well as the organised private sector; we are talking about a university community of about 70.000 population.

“ That’s a huge number on its own, that becomes a marketing tool that the private sector can leverage on as a means of advertisement and communication.

“So, we shouldn’t shy away from putting together a mutually beneficial marketing strategy that the private sector will see.

“And of course, the main big one, the Federal Government’s University of Lagos.

“We will fly the Nigerian flag together; we will host the best of FASU Games.”

NAN reports that the co-hosting by the universities reflects a commitment to fostering sports excellence and collaboration within the educational community.

Lagos is gearing up to host the 11th African University Games, scheduled to take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29.

Some of the events at the 11th edition of the Games are Athletics, Badminton, Chess, Judo, Table Tennis, Tennis, Katate, Taekwondo, Swimming.

Team events are Basketball, Volleyball, Football and Handball.(NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran