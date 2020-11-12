Lagos State partners NCS in promoting IT

The Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday partnered with Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to promote the development of the Information Technology (IT) in the state.

Mr Hakeem Fahm, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology said this at the NCS Lagos Chapter 2020 IT Annual Conference and Award ceremony.

Fahm said that the state government was committed to the development of IT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference was: “Digital Economy Challenges, Opportunities and Strategies of Post-COVID-19’’.

Fahm said that the state government was building optic fibre across the state as measures to promote Information Technology.

According to him, the Ministry of Science and Technology is also promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in primary and secondary schools across the state.

‘“We are not only going to partner with the NCS but it would be full participation with NCS.

“We are going to work together because the state cannot do it alone and we have to work with the practitioners to move the state forward,’’ he said.

He, however, appreciated the association, saying that NCS was taking steps in the right direction.

Also speaking on the theme of the conference, the Guest Speaker, Mrs Funke Alomooluwa, said that the pandemic had accelerated digitalisation as people had seen it was the way to go.

Alomooluwa said if one should look at the pandemic holistically, the benefits outweighed the losses, especially for those in the IT sector.

She said it was the time for all organisations be eager to go into IT and government should make the environment conducive for younger ones.

According to her, there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic which includes timeliness in decision making, reductions in cost and time wastage, improved family support system and spousal relationship.

NAN reports that the highlight of the conference was the celebration of past leaders and the Don Etiebet Innovation Award and the Sidmach Prize for the best three West African Examination Council (WAEC) students in Lagos.

The second runner-up was from Ezekiel School Agbede, Ikorodu, while the first runner-up was from Lagoon School, Lekki.

The acting Chairman, NCS, Lagos Chapter, Mr Kunle Oladipupo, commended all the participants and called for more active participation in the development of IT in the state. (NAN)