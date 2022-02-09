Lagos State lifts suspension on committee on removal of abandoned vehicles

By Aisha Cole

Lagos State Government has lifted the suspension placed on the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Committee (RAVC).

It placed the suspension on the committee on Sept. 27, 2021 following complaints by members of the public on the activities of some of its units which were causing embarrassment to government.

The committee was charged with the responsibility of removing stationary and abandoned vehicles located on highways and on arterial roads as they were contributing to traffic gridlocks and constituting environmental nuisance.

Some of the vehicles also served as hideouts for criminal elements.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, said in a statement in Lagos that government lifted the suspension after thorough appraisal and review of the committee’s operational guidelines.

He noted that the guidelines must be within the ambit of the state’s Traffic Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He explained that the committee would be back better and stronger as its operatives had gone through professional trainings on the discharge of their duties.

Fayinka noted that some artisans had turned some roads to workshops where they repaired vehicles, while commuter vehicles operators turned some others to loading and discharging points.

He urged motorists to keep their vehicles off the road to avoid encounters with the RAVC adding that companies operating vehicle fleets should maintain parking garages for them.

Fayinka also advised residents to forward requests for the removal of abandoned or stationary vehicles in their areas to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja. (NAN)

