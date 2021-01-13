Lagos State Health Service Commission inducts over 700 new personnel

The Lagos State Health Service Commission has inducted over 700 newly recruited healthcare workers at a virtual induction training organised to educate the personnel on ethics guiding the public service.

Dr Benjamin Eniayewun, Permanent Secretary of the commission, charged the workers to be dedicated and discharge their duties diligently, a statement by the commission on Wednesday said.

Eniayewun said that the virtual forum was initiated in order to acquaint participants on operational work systems in their various strata of servitude.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government had given approval for the recruitment of 774 health personnel in October 2020 to complement work delivery in state-owned hospitals.

Eniayewun said: “The crippling effects of COVID -19 has so far truncated basic practices to ‘new -normal ‘ operational methods of job execution.

“I urge you all to keep up with the tide expected of your professional proficiency, for qualitative delivery”.

“Apart from financial benefits of your monthly salaries, the psychological benefits and trainings on the job cannot be underestimated.

“You will certainly learn on the job, even as your progress peaks towards remarkable standards expected of resourceful professionals.

“I implore you to be of good conduct and avoid practices inimical to your professional ethics, as these could hamper your career progression, remember, sky is only but the beginning,’’ he said.. (NAN)