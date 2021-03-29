Lagos State has not started sale of admission forms into secondary schools – Official

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Lagos State has not started sale of admission into its secondary schools for   2021/2022 academic year, state’s Examinations Board said on Monday.

Fatai Bakare, Examination Board’s spokesman said a statement that doing the round on social and online media about the sale is “fake and the public should disregard ’’.

“The circulating news on social media about the sale of did not emanate from Lagos State Examinations Board.

’s a way of misleading the public to exploit them.

“The board disassociates itself from such rumours or ,’’ he stated.

He stressed public would be duly informed officially when the sale of the begin.

“Anybody that transacts business of admission forms into Lagos State Model Colleges with agents or touts does so at or her own risk,’’ he warned. (NAN)

