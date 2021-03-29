Lagos State has not started the sale of admission forms into its secondary schools for the 2021/2022 academic year, the state’s Examinations Board said on Monday.

Fatai Bakare, the Examination Board’s spokesman said in a statement that misinformation doing the round on social and online media about the sale is “fake and the public should disregard it’’.

“The circulating news on social media about the sale of forms did not emanate from Lagos State Examinations Board.

“It’s a way of misleading the public to exploit them.

“The board disassociates itself from such rumours or misinformation,’’ he stated.

He stressed that the public would be duly informed officially when the sale of the forms begin.

“Anybody that transacts business in respect of admission forms into Lagos State Model Colleges with agents or touts does so at his or her own risk,’’ he warned. (NAN)

