Lagos State facelifts Kosofe LG bridge

By Aderonke Ojediran

The Lagos State government says it has completed the first phase of routine maintenance of the Odo lya Alaro Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser to the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, announced this in a statement.

He reiterated government’s commitment to upgrading of infrastructure across the state.

He explained that the rehabilitation work on the bridge was divided into two phases — the Ojota-bound lane and the Yaba/Maryland-bound lane.

Daramola expressed satisfaction that the first phase was completed ahead of schedule.

He noted the state government had announced a 90-day traffic diversion to facilitate repairs on the bridge.

“The administration of Gov. Sanwo-Olu is responsive to the challenges faced by road users and is committed to restoring the bridge as quickly as possible.

“There are several bridges in Lagos where the expansion joints are worn out and they need replacement as part of routine maintenance.

“We have completed the repair work on the inward Ojota carriageway and will begin work on the inward Maryland carriageway by the end of the week.

“I urge stakeholders and the general public to support the ongoing efforts to ensure that the maintenance work is completed ahead of time,” he said.

The statement said that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Olawale Musa, also urged motorists to understand the situation during the maintenance of the next phase.

“For the second phase, motorists heading to Ojota from Maryland-Yaba will be diverted to a contraflow on the lane inbound Maryland, while those heading to Yaba from Ojota will continue on the same lane.

“I’d advise motorists from various areas to consider alternative routes-Berger, Magodo, and the Tollgate: Take the Alapere/Ogudu route toward Gbagada/Anthony Oke Bridge, then descend the ramp to access Ikorodu Road.

“From lkeja, Oregun, and Kudirat Abiola Way, use the Opebi Link Bridge to connect to Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way inward Sheraton, then proceed through Maryland to access Ikorodu Road.

“From Jibowu, use the Ikorodu Road service lane by Mobil Fuel Station/Bertola Engineering Equipment Company to access Gbagada/Ogudu.

“Heading to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger, and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, use Maryland inward Mobolaji Bank Anthony then link Sheraton/Opebi to Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Way, and continue on Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

“Alternatively, after using the Opebi Link Bridge, access Kudirat Abiola Way to reach Ikosi Road, then proceed to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue/7Up to connect to Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

The statement also said that the General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, appealed to the motoring public to cooperate with the traffic management measures during the rehabilitation.

He assured the motorists that traffic management personnel would be on the ground to minimise inconveniences along the affected routes.(NAN)