Lagos State is looking toward a comprehensive development of grassroots tourism to boost internally-generated revenue.

Mrs Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Arts and Culture made the declaration on Saturday in Epe.

She spoke as a representative of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the celebration of “Ebi-Kilajolu’’, an annual traditional festival of Ilara Kingdom in Eredo-Epe Division of the state.

The official said community-based tourism would be developed and harnessed to achieve the objective and opined that tourism, arts, culture and entertainment were next to oil and gas in terms of revenue generation.

Adedoyin-Ajayi noted that since crude oil was gradually being replaced by other energy sources there was the need to develop the tourism sector to boost revenue.

“This present administration is committed to harnessing and exploring the tourism, arts and cultural potential at the grassroots. We have more of the tourism assets, products and contents at the grassroots,’’ she said.

She said Gov. Sanwo-Olu sent his commendation to Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Arts and Culture for exploring tourism on the waterways and at grassroots communities.

“This present administration will continue to support tourism, arts and culture at the grassroots for communal benefits,’’ she stressed.

In his remarks, the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, appreciated all dignitaries in attendance and prayed for more joyful events to celebrate together.

He appreciated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II of Ile-Ife, Osun State, for gracing the occasion.

“I am indeed grateful for his presence and the presence of other traditional rulers. May we have cause to celebrate ourselves,’’ he said.

Oba Ogusanwo said that the significance of culture, arts and tourism could not be overemphasised and urged present and coming generations to uphold cultural values and integrity. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

