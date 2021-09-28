Lagos State assures tourism investors of taxes harmonisation

Mr Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has assured investors in the tourism, arts and culture industries of taxes harmonisation.

Bonu gave the assurance on the side-lines of the commemoration of the World Tourism Day on Tuesday in Lagos.

The event was jointly organised by the Lagos State Government and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria.

Bonu said the Gov. Sanwo-Olu was currently working on how the numerous taxes tourism investors paid could be streamlined for their businesses to thrive.

“We are aware that so many investors have been complaining about multiple taxation. The governor is currently working on that to see how the taxes can be harmonised.

“There is a lot of hope for investors and we are also doing this to woo more investors into the state to take the tourism industry to an enviable height.

“We are aware of the enormous benefits the state and individuals in the state can derive from the growth of tourism; it is an industry with inexhaustible opportunities,’’ he said.

The aide urged Nigerians to critically evaluate this year’s theme of the World Tourism Day and embrace the industry for wealth creation.

Bonu advised individuals to be creative while exploring the different value chains in the industry to create employment opportunities.

According to him, Nigerian youths need not wait for government at different levels to create jobs.

“Lagos State has invested a lot in the growth of tourism to enable people to latch onto the opportunities in the industry.

“Individuals can invest in the food aspect, hotel, culture, transportation and more; the opportunities are enormous and tourism is all about inclusiveness.

“Government, whose responsibility is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, is doing a lot on that.

“Recently, the Lagos State tourism master plan was launched; this will guide those who want to embrace the industry in areas to invest in,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2021 World Tourism Day is: “Tourism and Inclusive Growth’’. (NAN)

