Lagos Speaker loses father

Pa Suleiman Obasa,father of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, is dead.

Pa Obasa died in the early hours of Tuesday at 83.

The Speaker made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Obasa described his father as a loving family man and a respected community leader.

He said his late father was a successful businessman with business concerns in oil and gas and transportation sectors.

Obasa noted that he was also reputed for his success in farming, through which he empowered many people.

He said: “He is a devout Muslim and dedicated his life to the service of Allah and mankind ,taking care of the needy and the less privileged”.

The speaker said his remains would be interred at 4.00 p.m. in Agege area of the state, according to Islamic rites.

. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams