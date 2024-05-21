Lagos Speaker loses father

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
31

Pa Suleiman Obasa,father of the  Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, is dead.

Pa Obasa  died in the early hours of Tuesday at 83.

The Speaker  made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Obasa  described his father as a loving family man and a  respected  community leader.

National growth LS

He said his late father  was a successful businessman with business concerns  in  oil and gas and transportation sectors.

Obasa noted that he was also reputed for his success in farming, through which he empowered many people.

He said: “He is a devout Muslim and dedicated his life to the service of Allah and mankind ,taking care of the needy and the less privileged”.

The speaker said his remains would be interred at 4.00 p.m. in Agege  area of the state, according to Islamic rites.

. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams

Follow Us On WhatsApp