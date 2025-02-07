Lagos Speaker credits First Lady for achievements in politics

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has ascribed her achievements in politics to Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

By Adekunle Williams



The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has ascribed her achievements in politics to Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

Meranda (APC-Apapa 1) ,spoke at the House of Assembly complex in Ikeja on Friday.

Describing Tinubu as a true ambassador of women in the state and the country,Meranda said her constant advice and support greatly helped in her political journey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Meranda became the speaker after the House impeached the immediate past speaker, Mudashiru Obasa in January.

The speaker said that she was always proud to call her a mother for all she had done for her in politics.

“She has remained a mentor to me and many other women who are playing positive roles in Lagos and across the country.

“She constantly leads the way for us all and shows how women can become role models in society.

“I am proud that she is our role model and I want to thank her on behalf of Nigerians for all that she does for the people reaching the downtrodden, the challenged and needy.

“I want to thank her for all that she has done for the different states ” Meranda added.

Another lawmaker representing Amuwo-Odofin 1, at the state House, Stella Osafile, praised the First Lady for her supportive role for women and children.

Osafile, the only Labour Party lawmaker at the State Assembly, commended Mrs Tinubu for encouraging all Nigerian women to participate #EveryHomeAGarden competition,her initiative, and leading the way.

The lawmaker said the initiative would ultimately result in food sufficiency in the nation.

On her part, Omolara Oyekan-Olumegbon (APC-Lagos Island I) also described the First Lady as a woman of compassion and zeal.

Oyekan-Olumegbon said Mrs Tinubu ‘s many initiatives would help actualise the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu. (NAN)