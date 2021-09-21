Lagos Speaker congratulates Oluremi Tinubu at 61

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa has lauded Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC – Lagos Central), as she clocked 61.Oluremi Tinubu is wife of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state and one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Obasa made this known in a congratulatory message in Lagos on Tuesday.

The speaker described Tinubu as a blessing to Lagos and Nigeria with the roles she played to better the state and the federation.According to him, Oluremi Tinubu has never shied away from standing for Lagos and fighting to make the state attain a special status.He added that the senator had also stood in for Lagos in many other capacities that made the state proud of her.The speaker further noted the efforts of the senator to promote the girl-child, women and widows through her various empowerment schemes.“

To say you have been a blessing to Lagos state and our country is simply saying the obvious.“Your philanthropic gestures have helped to build hope, encourage some people and motivated others.“You have also remained an example of what a representative should be.

Thank you for the roles you have played to make Lagos and Nigeria great.“On behalf of my family and colleagues at the Lagos assembly, we wish you a happy birthday.”He prayed for God’s continued love and protection for Tinubu and her household. (NAN)

