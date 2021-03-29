The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday felicitated with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday.Obasa in his congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Eromosele Ebhomele, in Lagos, described Tinubu as one of the blessings God endowed on the country

.He said: “In you, Nigeria has a human gift from God and I dare say that your potentials are yet to be fully harnessed by our great country.“A leader of leaders, almost 21 years after leaving office as governor of Lagos State, you have not only remained a reference point, you have become a phenomenon.“You have also become one of the most important factors in the politics of Nigeria and parts of the world as well as a consistent topic for political players, analysts and stakeholders in the Nigerian project.“Your passion for the unity of Nigeria is incomparable. No wonder you are held very high across the country and constantly described as a unifying force for the nation’s continued growth and progress.”The speaker described Tinubu as a ‘political mathematician’ whose ability to solve equations with sagacity had resulted in major successes including the presidential elections of 2015 and 2019 recorded by the country.He noted that Tinubu’s intelligent contributions and advice to the country’s government at intervals, especially at periods when solutions were needed to resolve biting national challenges.

“It is absolutely difficult to find any area of positive growth and development in many parts of Nigeria without your imprint. You are a hunter of men and talents and we remain proud to be associated with you.“A father figure, we know that every of your activity, action, thoughts and words are geared towards a better Nigeria for us and for generations unborn.“

This is the reason many are now optimistic that you would effectively steer the ship of Nigeria’s progress right from 2023,”he said.Obasa said that, “on behalf of myself and my colleagues at the Lagos Assembly, we wish the national leader continued strength, health and capacity to remain in the service of God and humanity”.(NAN)

