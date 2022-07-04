Lagos shuts down School over death of Pupil during Swimming Lesson

By Femi Kasali

Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, Lagos owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has been shut down by the Lagos State Government this evening following the death of Chidera Eze, a Five Year Old Pupil of the School during Swimming Lesson.

The Late Chidera was alleged to have drowned in the Pool during the Swimming Lesson while in the Custody of the School.

The Lagos State Ministry of Education swung into action and shut the School.

The State government said the school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded.

“Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation,” the Lagos State government stated.

