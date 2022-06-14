Lagos set to host maiden Legacy Sitting Volleyball Championships

The sporting city of Lagos is now set to score another first by hosting the maiden Legacy Sitting Volleyball Championship at the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Ademola Johnson, Secretary-General of Nigeria Sitting Volleyball Federation/Nigeria Paravolley Federation, in a statement issued in Lagos, said that the championship was in conjunction with Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

According to Wikipedia, sitting volleyball is a form of volleyball for athletes with a disability.

As opposed to standing volleyball, sitting volleyball players must have, at least, one buttock in contact with the floor during the game.

However, Johnson noted that Nigeria sitting volleyball federation is a sanction invitational tournament and first of its kind for development of sitting/ paravolley sport in Nigeria.

Director of Para Sports Department, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Peter Nelson, also said that the championship was meaningful developmental process of popularising sitting/paravolley, amongst other para-sports.

He applauded the sponsors for the gestures and support for sitting volleyball.

“This tournament will create an opportunity for reuniting and interaction amongst the stakeholders and unveiling the new Nigeria Paravolley Federation Referee Association, the Nigeria ParaVolley Coaches Association and other tools that will keep the federation working.

“Interestingly, the three invited teams from state sitting volleyball associations from Kaduna, Bayelsa and Lagos have reassured the federation of their participation in the maiden edition,” he said.

The chairman of Legacy Volleyball Club in Lagos and board member, Lagos State Volleyball Association, Kayode Ladele, promised that the backlog of four years unpaid annual affiliation subscription fees of category “C” Worth of Eur 220 per year would be upset.

He said this would enable Nigeria to regain financial membership with World ParaVolley for Team Nigeria paravolley to participate in international/world championship.

“This is new hope at resuscitating our enviable sports with frequent lines of both local and international events,” he said.

Abimbola also said that the aim of the organisers was to further promote the sports like other sports.

“The championship will help build a formidable team that will represent the state at both national and international tournaments.

“Sitting volleyball is not a new game, but just finding its feet in Nigeria.

“The sport has been in existence for a long time; it requires almost the same techniques as the normal volleyball, except that the game is played by the physically-challenged persons,” he said.

NAN reports that the programme of the events is as follows: Teams’ arrival, June, 16; competition dates: from June 17 to June 18 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere. (NAN)

