Lagos seals 13 markets in Ketu, Ikorodu over environmental violations

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Lagos State Government has sealed no fewer than 13 markets and commercial facilities, located along the Ketu and Ikorodu Road axis.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said the action followed series of unheeded warnings and environmental abuse, by market operators and traders in the affected areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected markets and facilities as; Erukan, Oja Oba, Ketu, Owoseni Tundas, Oba Ogunjobi, Mile 12 and the Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas) as well as Shop Owners at BRT Terminal.

Others are Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market and Demurin Street Plaza Shops, Ketu, Occupant, 6 Demurin Road, Ketu, Ifelodun market in Ketu.

Others are the Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market), Ketu Tipper Garage and Ikosi Fruit Market.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the state’s unwavering stance on its ‘Zero Tolerance for Waste’ campaign.

Wahab warned that any market or commercial outlet that failed to meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness and proper waste disposal, would be shut down indefinitely.

“The zero tolerance for waste initiative is still fully in force. We are not going back on it.

“The only acceptable path for all markets and traders is to adopt and maintain decent waste management practices, as outlined LAWMA.

“The markets under closure will remain shut until these standards are met and sustained,” Wahab said.

He stressed that the closures would remain in place indefinitely, until all affected markets implemented comprehensive sanitation measures, procure appropriate waste bins and engage with LAWMA-licensed PSP operators.

He added that the affected markets and facilities must demonstrate sustained compliance through monitoring and enforcement.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged market leaders to take full responsibility for the environmental conditions of their domains, by ensuring that all traders complied with existing waste management protocols.

“The expectations are clear: use the double dino bins, avoid dumping waste on road medians and roadsides, thereby obstructing traffic, activate internal waste policing, to monitor compliance within your markets.

“Pay your waste bills. Markets that continue to defy these basic regulations will face stiff sanctions,” Gbadegesin said.

He warned that the enforcement drive would be intensified in the coming weeks and that no facility would be spared, if found wanting in its environmental responsibility.

Gbadegesin reiterated LAWMA’s commitment to working with all stakeholders in building a cleaner Lagos.

He noted that the cooperation of market associations, traders and residents, was critical to achieving lasting results.

“LAWMA continues to deploy massive resources daily to evacuate market waste across the city. But these efforts are often undermined by poor internal waste practices.

“This has to change. Market leaders must do more to ensure their members operate within the bounds of the law, Gbadegesin said.

According to him, residents and traders are encouraged to report environmental infractions or seek guidance on proper waste practices by calling LAWMA’s toll-free numbers: 080000LAWMA (08000052962), 07080601020, or 617, or by sending an email to info@lawma.gov.ng.(NAN)