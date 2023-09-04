Lagos schools resume, students’ turnout low

By Oluwakemi Oladipo/Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Most primary and secondary Schools across Lagos on Monday resumed for the 2023/2024 academic session in line with the hamonised calender of the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who visited some schools, however, noticed that attendance of students was low.

Some of the schools visited are Alimosho Junior and Senior High School, Rauf Aregbesola Primary School, African Nursery and Primary School, Ikeja High School, Pentavillle Montessori School, Sophem High School, Krisbetel College and Adegoke High School.

Principals and teachers at public schools directed NAN correspondent to Lagos State Ministry of Education, Alausa, for any questions while proprietors of some private schools were not available to talk.

However, Mrs Okoh Gloria, Proprietor, Gap Fillers Academy, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, who spoke, also complained of low turnout of students in spite of the presence of teachers.

Okoh said that the resumption was in compliance to the directive issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

On the issue of increase in school fees, Okoh who disclosed that the fee remained same, said the management had been considerate, considering the state of economy.

“Schools all over Lagos State resumed today; as usual, some turned up, others did not, probably because parents are not financially ready, but we still had our resumption test which attracts marks.

“On our part, we decided not to increase the school fees for now, because parents are going through a lot and the situation of the economy is biting hard.

“We went further to give books to the pupils, while we encouraged patents to pay by installment for the books and school fees,” she added.

The proprietor called on government to put measures in place to cushion the effect of the harsh economy which had effect on parents.

Mr Akintoye Hassan, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos Chapter, said that there was low turnout in two schools he visited within Ikeja environs.

Hassan said that teachers were on ground in their various schools but the turnout of the students was poor.

“The reality is that schools have resumed today, but within Lagos it was not noticeable that schools had resumed,” he said.

Hassan advised the teachers to remain focused, make themselves available at their posts and continue to be nation builders.

Mr Yomi Otubela, National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), urged private schools to concentrate on viable and valuable projects and programmes that would project their schools positively.

Otubela, also proprietor of Lagos school, Orile -Agege, Lagos, said that schools had to navigate through the turbulent business environments occasioned by the policies of the governments.

“Let us ensure that we embrace cost-cutting strategies.

“It will help us to keep our businesses afloat.

“As schools in Lagos resume today and schools in other states are preparing to resume, it is imperative to remind us that the safety and well-being of our students and staff members are sacrosanct and should be highly prioritised.

“We must ensure that security staff members are adequately trained and equipped to ensure that schools are secure for the safety of students, staff, and others within the school premises.

“On behalf of the association, we would like to wish member-schools throughout the states of the federation hitch-free 2023/2024 academic session,” he said.

Otubela said that in his school, they were excited to welcome all students for the new academic session.

“Parents and guardians, we appreciate your unwavering support and trust in us.

“Together, we will continue to nurture the bright minds of our children and guide them toward a future filled with promise and opportunity,” he said.

Mrs Ibironke Ajayi, a parent and business woman, said that her children did resume because the school would still be doing registration for all the students.

Ajayi said that financial reasons also contributed to her children not resuming on the first day or even week, as they might wait till next week.

Another parent, Mr Chuks Anaedum, said that schools need to be patient with them to get money for the school fees, books and others.

Anaedum said that his children would be resuming next week when he would be able to pay the necessary fees.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

