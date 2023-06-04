Lagos school celebrates ‘A Day in Africa’ with food, attires, ‘tour’ of their choice countries



MD School, Lagos has celebrated its pan-African Day, themed: “A Day in Africa.”

The event was held in the premises of one of the branches of the school in new Oko Oba area of Lagos State.

Every class represented each country in Africa, with parents given pan-African passports to enable them entry into the hall.

Also parents were referred to the Bureau De Change desk to exchange their naira for the currency of any country they want to “tour”.

Also, every class represented about 38 countries in Africa.

The Head of School, Eunice Akaiso, stated that before now, the school held an event called Ankara Day, where students will wear a specific attire for each state.

Akaiso said: “Before, now the school celebrated Ankara Day, where students represented a tribe with their attire.

“At the beginning of the session, all classes were given a project to learn about a country.

“There was a ballot and the children picked the countries they will be presenting.

“In second term, the children presented their project with PowerPoint in the presence of their parents.

“Today’s event is the build up of all they have learnt.”

The school Director, Oluwaseun Amusa, stated that the event was a build up on the continuous teaching of different African countries.

Amusa said: “This event is a build up.

“The children have been learning about different countries in Africa since the beginning of the term.

“The idea behind it is that we don’t want our children to only know about their country, but they should also know about other countries.

“Most of our children only know United Kingdom, United States of America and they don’t know that Africa is rich.

“There are so many tourist sites in Africa and so many natural resources.

“They don’t need to go far.

“The only thing is that Africans are no longer together.

“So we decided that every class will learn about one African country so they can really know about it.”

The Head Girl of the school, Modadeoluwa Adelowo, noted that she enjoyed the presentations by all the classes.

Adelowo said: “I enjoyed the presentations by all the classes and each class celebrated a country in Africa.

“Also, I liked the fact that the presentations enlightened the parents about what we have been learning in school.”

Another student, Temilade Ogunleye, said she enjoyed the fact that different countries came together to celebrate Africa’s oneness.

Ogunleye said: “Today’s event was nice, with different countries coming out to celebrate Africa as one.

“Celebrating 38 countries is also good because the school is using their resources and time to put all of this together and it felt like we were really in Africa.

“I think all schools in Africa should celebrate this as we are celebrating our dear Africa.”

A parent, Mary Bewaji, stated that she enjoyed the event because it really exposed the children, while noting event it has enlightened her children the more.