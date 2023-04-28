Lagos Safety Commission donates kits to LASU

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) on Friday donated safety kits to Lagos State University (LASU).

The donation is to enable the institution to take adequate and proactive measures for the safety of staff against fire incidents..

Mr Ajose Olatunde, Deputy Director, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) made this known during the presentation of the kits in Lagos.

Olatunde said that the donation followed an audit report carried out by the Commission on the safety of the institution senate building,some months ago.

“Safety kits donated today by the commission include fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, directional signage and textbooks on safety.

“We also promise to continue to support LASU in all areas of safety,”he said.

Prof. Olufunsho Omobitan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) appreciated the commission and the team for stretching a hand of fellowship through the donation of safety kits to the university.

Omobitan promised that the university would continue to be more proactive in that regard.

“I urge the commission team to continue to do more for the institution whenever the opportunity arises,”he said. (NAN)