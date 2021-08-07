Lagos runoff: Agege council boss, others decry apathy

The Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi and some political party agents, have decried voter apathy at the ongoing Ward F runoff election in the council.

Egunjobi, in his assessment, told newsmen on Saturday that in spite of sensitisation, voters refused to participate.

He said: “Concerning the low turnout, we cannot expect less than what we have witnessed today, because it has been a habit of our people.

“This is because the electorate do not take the chairmanship and councillorship elections very serious.

“However, we will continue to sensitise the electorate on the need to come out to exercise their franchise during elections,” he said.

Egunjobi described the poll as peaceful, credible and violence- free.

He, however, said that some miscreants made attempts to disrupt the exercise, but he had to call on security operatives to restore peace.

Also speaking , Mr Babatunde Ogunleye, the APC agent at polling unit 040, situated on Adedosu St., noted that though the exercise had been cool and calm, the turnout was not impressive.

Ogunleye attributed the apathy to lack of political enlightenment and education.

“There is a very low turnout. I am not even sure people are aware of the runoff.

“People are not particular about the election, they are going about their businesses. They don’t feel concerned,” he said.

Mr Olubunmi Adedapo, the PDP agent at the same polling unit, said the electorate showed little concern for the exercise, probably because they had lost trust in the electoral process.

Mr Biodun Alogi, PDP Supervisory Agent for polling unit 039, said the turnout was low because there was no restrictions on movement. (NAN)

