Lagos runoff: Agege council boss, others decry apathy

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Executive Chairman, Agege Local , Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi and some political party agents, have decried voter apathy at the ongoing Ward F runoff election in the council.

Egunjobi, in his assessment,  told newsmen on Saturday that in spite of sensitisation, voters refused participate.

He said: “Concerning the low turnout, we cannot than what we have witnessed today, because it has been a habit of people.

“This is because the electorate do not take the chairmanship and councillorship very serious.

“However, we will sensitise the electorate on the need come out exercise their franchise during ,” he said.

Egunjobi described the poll as peaceful, credible and violence- free.

He, however, said that some miscreants made attempts disrupt the exercise, but he had call on security operatives restore peace.

Also speaking , Mr Babatunde Ogunleye, the APC agent at polling unit 040, situated on Adedosu ., noted that though the exercise had been cool and , the turnout was not  impressive.

Ogunleye attributed the apathy to lack of political enlightenment and education.

“There is a very low turnout. I am not even sure people are aware of the runoff.

“People particular about the election, they are going about their businesses. They don’t feel concerned,” he said.

Mr Olubunmi Adedapo, the PDP  agent at the same polling unit, said the electorate showed little concern for  the exercise,  probably because they had lost trust in the electoral process.

Mr Biodun Alogi, PDP Supervisory Agent for polling unit 039,  said  the turnout was low because there was no restrictions on . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,