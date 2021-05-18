The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said that a total number of 223 street kids were rescued from begging in the last two years.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, said this while presenting his ministry’s scorecard to commemorate the 2nd year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Dawodu said that the figure comprised 170 boys and 53 girls.

He said that its rescue operation was carried out to address the issues of begging and destitution in the state.

He noted that the ministry continuously embarked on aggressive rescue of beggers, mentally challenged and destitute from the streets and overhead bridges in Lagos.

According to him, the rescued children have been reunited with their families after undergoing vocational trainings.

”A total number of 3,041 beggars, destitute, mentally challenged people and street children were rescued off the streets of Lagos.

”A total number of 1,408 were rehabilitated and released to their families for re-intergration.

”During special operation, a total of 223 street children were rescued; 170 boys and 53 girls.

”The ministry carried out its restoration services through psychological, cognitive, emotional, social and vocational skills and also the medical team from the Ministry of Health provided medication therapy management,” she said.

He also said that the Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to addressing issues of child neglect and investigating cases of those who have been abused to ensure victims get justice.

Dawodu, however, said that the mandate of the ministry was to create an enabling environment that would promote youth and social development services.

He noted that it would give succour to the vulnerable, driven by highly committed and motivated personnel. (NAN)

