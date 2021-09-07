Lagos Rep empowers Kogi farmers

Rep. Abiodun Faleke, (APC-Ikeja Federal Constituency) has empowered 600 farmers in Kogi to improve on food security and stimulate economic growth in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment is anchored by the National Productivity Centre (NPC) and facilitated by Faleke, an indigene of Kogi.

Managing Consultant of the scheme, Doc. Tunde Arosanyin, told NAN on Tuesday in Lokoja that the beneficiaries were spread across Kabba/Bunu and Ijumu Local Government Areas of Kogi.

Arosanyin said that the farmers’ empowerment programme which started in May 2021 and would run into early part of 2022 would cover the western senatorial district of Kogi.

He said that the benefiting farmers had been placed on a monthly stipend of N10, 000 each for the next six months with N1 million inputs given to each as seed capital.

He said that the farmers would cultivate sesame, maize, groundnut and improved cassava stems in clusters, adding that solar lights and boreholes had been provided for them to achieve the set goals.

The consultant said farm inputs provided were tractors, fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides, harvesters, and storage facilities.

Arosanyin said that the farmers had employed vigilantes and Agro rangers who had been protecting them and their crops to avoid any clash with herders.

He said that off-takers, who are partners in the project, would buy the farmers’ produce upon harvest and pay them directly so they could have funds to return to the farm and to take care of their wellbeing.

Arosanyin reiterated the commitment of Faleke to align with the Federal Government’s policy of reducing unemployment through agriculture. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...