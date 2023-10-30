Lagos reopens Alaba Rago Market

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, following its closure last week for various environmental infractions.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Wahab said the market was reopened after meeting some of the conditions set for reopening sealed markets in the state.

He called on all markets to prioritise cleanliness and adhere to environmental standards, as the state would continue to clamp down on filthy markets.

“The state government has opened Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, after it was sealed for gross environmental infractions and negligence.

“We want to appeal to other markets to take seriously the issue of cleanliness, to make the state cleaner and livable for all,” Wahab said.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to enforcing environmental standards across the state.

Wahab also emphasised that the reopening of Alaba Rago Market should serve as a clarion call to all market stakeholders to place premium value on cleanliness and sanitation.

Commenting on the reopening, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, the Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between market authorities, traders, and relevant government agencies in maintaining a clean and healthy market environment.

Gbadegesin noted that the reopening of the market should not be misconstrued as a leniency towards environmental infractions, as the zero tolerance policy of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was still in effect.

He added that the market play an important role in achieving environmental sustainability across the state.

