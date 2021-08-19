Lagos Red Cross trains 178 youths on disaster management

August 19, 2021



A total of 178 are participating in a weeklong training on disaster management and emergency response strategies in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 56th Annual Leadership Training and Camp was by Lagos State Branch of Nigerian Red Society (NRCS).

The theme for 2021 : “Preparedness for Effective Response.”

NRCS Lagos Branch Chairman, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, said the camp was to support the nation to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies and disasters.

She said that Red would continue to support emergency responses through trainings and capacity building for .

“In the past century, the earth, the state, the country, even the homes have experienced too much of emergencies, disasters and tragedies.

“As natural disasters drastically increase, so does man-made disasters, with devastating resulting in injuries and victims.

prompted the need for better preparation to reduce the , especially on human lives,” she said.

Kolawole said that the use of a network and information system was ways to mitigate disaster and respond effectively during emergencies.

She said year’s camp would not be business as usual, as the participants expected to develop strategies to tackle contemporary issues affecting the nation.

“They have to come up with ways of dealing with disaster and other contemporary issues, and how control be put in place to prevent, manage and respond promptly,” she said.

She commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), patrons and sponsors of the Red for their contributions toward ensuring the success of the event ending on Sunday. (NAN) 

