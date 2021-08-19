Lagos Red Cross trains 178 youths on disaster management

A total of 178 youths are participating in a weeklong training on disaster management and emergency response strategies in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 56th Annual Youth Leadership Training and Camp was organised by Lagos State Branch of Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS).

The theme for 2021 is: “Preparedness for Effective Response.”

NRCS Lagos Branch Chairman, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, said the camp was to support the nation to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies and disasters.

She said that Red Cross would continue to support emergency responses through trainings and capacity building for youths.

“In the past century, the earth, the state, the country, even the homes have experienced too much of emergencies, disasters and tragedies.

“As natural disasters drastically increase, so does man-made disasters, with devastating impact resulting in injuries and victims.

“This prompted the need for better preparation to reduce the impact, especially on human lives,” she said.

Kolawole said that the use of a network and information system was one of the ways to mitigate disaster and respond effectively during emergencies.

She said this year’s camp would not be business as usual, as the participants were expected to develop strategies to tackle contemporary issues affecting the nation.

“They have to come up with ways of dealing with disaster and other contemporary issues, and how control can be put in place to prevent, manage and respond promptly,” she said.

She commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), patrons and sponsors of the Red Cross for their contributions toward ensuring the success of the event ending on Sunday. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...