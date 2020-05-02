Lagos records another 4 COVID-19 related deaths

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Saturday announced another four COVID-19 related deaths, as the number of confirmed cases in the state jumped to 1,022.

The ministry, however, did not give additional information about age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

“Unfortunately, four #COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 25,” it said through its Twitter handle @LSMOH.

The ministry added that as of May 1, it recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1,022.

The ministry stated, “26 #COVID-19 Lagos patients were discharged. Total discharged patients stand at 225”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 754 active cases, two evacuated and 16 patients transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) shows that there were 40,746 cases, 1,689 deaths and 13, 383 recoveries reported from 53 Africa countries. (NAN)