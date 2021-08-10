Lagos records 42 COVID-19 related deaths in 8 days

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, says 42 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications in the state between Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.

Abayomi disclosed this in his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Aug. 8.

He said that eight deaths recorded on Monday increased the state’s fatalities to 42.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.

Abayomi said that 2,368 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which 219 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 66,241,” he said.

According to the commissioner, 3,897 persons with active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

He said 57, 282 out of the infected persons had so far recovered in various communities, while 4,481 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

Abayomi disclosed that currently, there were 152 patients receiving treatment in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 628, 120.

Earlier, Abayomi, had disclosed that positivity rate of the third wave of the pandemic had increased from one per cent recorded at the end of July to about 15 per cent as at Aug. 4. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...