Lagos records 4 murder cases in 7 days – Police

By Moses Omorogieva

The Lagos State Police Command said that four murder cases were reported and recorded in the state in the last seven days.

The Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the report revealed that on Oct. 10, at about 11.30 p.m., the said suspect allegedly punched one Hakeem Nuhu, 26-year-old motor boy of a water truck on his face during an altercation.

He said that as a result, the victim became unconscious and was rushed to police hospital, Falomo, where he later died on Oct. 11 at about 7.30 a.m.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene. Corpse also inspected and photographed at the hospital.

“The corpse evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre morgue Ebute-Metta for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has been taken into custody and investigation is in progress,” he said. (NAN)

