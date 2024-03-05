Lagos rail project ‘ll enhance well-being, economy – IPAC

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), in Lagos State, says the state government’s investment in rail project is unprecedented, and will enhance residents’ well-being and economy.

The IPAC chairperson, Mrs Temilola Akinade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, that the council was impressed by the recent Inauguration of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Red Line project is a 37km rail route from Agbado to Marina with stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushing, Yaba, Oyingbo, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.

The Red Line LRMT project is entirely funded by the Lagos state government, through a development loan syndication from domestic commercial banks.

The Red Line uses the International Standard Gauge (1435mm) and is expected to carry 750,000 passengers daily at inception and 1,100,000 when fully operational.

According to her, Lagos IPAC new executive committee at its inaugural meeting on Monday, discussed the project and its significance.

Akinade said that most developed nations with a reasonably huge population thrived through rail transport, hence the need for Lagos, with a population of over 20 million, to invest in rail transport.

“The primary duty of government across levels anywhere in the world is for security of lives and welfare of citizens.

“Railway development is not only going to secure lives of our people-because we lose so many lives on road and water-, it will also improve their well being.

“With a good and functional rail system, we are sure that the stress many residents go through daily will reduce and by so doing, their health will improve.

“There are so many benefits a functional rail system can bring to the people, not only the state, ” she said.

Akinade, who urged residents to always protect public property, appealed to government to also prioritise the need of the people.

The IPAC chairman, however, urged the Federal Government and various state governors to do more to ease public transportation.

She said the state IPAC would continue to appraise the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state from time to time. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye